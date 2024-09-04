ODC Boosts K. K. Motshidisi Foundation Cycle Challenge With P150K

Five gentlemen, each aged 62 years, will cover 390km riding through villages like Mathathane and Mogapi

This is a 7-day event aimed at raising awareness about NCDs in the Bobirwa region

The MD of ODC, himself a cyclist, is in the mix and has described himself as “determined to face any challenge head-on”

In a move that underscores its commitment to community well-being, Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) has partnered with the K. K. Motshidisi Foundation to tackle the growing prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Botswana.

The partnership was disclosed recently by the Managing Director of ODC, Mmetla Masire, when he announced the company’s pledge of P150,000 to support the foundation’s “62 for 62” cycling tour.

The K. K. Motshidisi Foundation Cycle Challenge is a seven-day event aimed at raising awareness about NCDs in the Bobirwa region.

Active lifestyles

“We take pride not only in being a leading source of Botswana’s diamond production but also in our commitment to enhancing local communities and improving livelihoods,” Masire said.

He emphasised ODC’s dedication to promoting wellness and active lifestyles, saying this commitment is what motivated the company to collaborate with the foundation.

The cycling tour, which will span 390 kilometres, is particularly noteworthy for its participants – five gentlemen, each 62 years old, who will ride through villages such as Mathathane, Molalatau, Bobonong, Tsetsebjwe, and Mogapi.

Early detection

The initiative aims to reach over 500 people and offer them NCD testing, guide them on healthier living, and raise their awareness about the importance of early detection of the diseases.

“As a cyclist myself, I am especially enthusiastic about participating in this tour,” said Masire.

“And despite the challenges that come with cycling at my age, I am motivated by the prospect of contributing to this cause. My fellow riders and I are determined to face any challenge head-on.”

He linked the initiative with Botswana’s Vision 2036 goals. “We are honored to join forces with the Motshidisi Foundation and extend our impact to communities like Mathathane.”

Riders’ endurance

The tour will not only test the riders’ endurance but also serve as a powerful symbol of the fight against NCDs, inspiring others to take control of their health.

Representing the K.K. Motshidisi Foundation, Kitso Motshidisi, expressed gratitude for ODC’s sponsorship. “We are equally thankful to all our other sponsors,” he said.

The ODC’s sponsorship includes P100,000 for logistics, covering transport, accommodation, and meals while P50,000 will cover cycling kits.