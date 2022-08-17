Molapo Theatre to host Preview of “Marabi” Jazz Album

Intimate night will be Boago Fenju’s first own live show

Gaborone-based jazz artist, Boago Setiko, better known as Boago Fenju, will take to the stage at Molapo Showcase Theatre for an intimate live preview of the songbird’s new debut album titled Marabi. Scheduled for 18 August, the show will be Boago Fenju’s first own live show where jazz music enthusiasts will be treated to her smooth vocals.

From diamonds to wildlife

The album takes its name from a type of music played with simple instruments, especially the keyboard, which developed in imitation of American jazz in 1920s urban South Africa where hordes of people from all over southern Africa thronged.

“The night is expected to be positively charged by dancers in the opening song titled Africa, a song that asks the question, ‘Why are we suffering in Africa’ when we have everything from diamonds to gold to copper to wildlife,” the artist told Time Out.

Marabi is a jazz album that embodies a wide variety of jazz music, including marabi, contemporary jazz and love songs. Marabi is the title track and talks about gender-based violence, warning survivors to watch for red flags and therefore stay alive.

All too familiar

“It is an all too familiar story of a young lady who was warned about her lover but ended up losing her life because she did not pay heed when others urged her to get out of the relationship.”

The album was recorded at Chankieland Production Studios in Gaborone and is produced by Earnest Seakgosing, who was also behind hitslike “Lion of Judah” by Matthews Matsetse and “Veseline A le Teng” by Bretz Seakgosing. “Most legendary jazz artistes are expected to attend the show. Tickets are priced at P150,” Boago Fenju noted.

Who is Boago Fenju?

Born and raised in Gabs, the songstress has a fascinating and exceptional voice that found expression in song as soon as she could speak. She performs with such passion and vulnerability, accentuating love above all.

Boago Fenju started music professionally in 2019, as a neo-soul recording artist. She has been a Vocal and Self-Confidence Coach for at least five years.