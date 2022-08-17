Sereetsi & The Natives drop New Single, Petere

“This is my best work so far”

Contemporary folk jazz band, Sereetsi & The Natives, has yet again released a hot hit single. Titled “Petere,” the single was released with a music video last week. The band’s lead vocalist and co-producer, Tomeletso Sereetsi, composed the music, wrote the lyrics and programmed the piano for his signature four-string guitar.

“We will be releasing more singles in the coming months. So stay tuned,” Sereetsi told

Time Out.

About Petere

Petere takes a look at the social phenomenon that has taken root where a man betrays his cohabitation partner by secretly marrying another woman, hence is it little surprising that it has sparked ‘high octave’ conversations on social media. The music video features talented Facebook comedian Xolo Black and his usual cast who bring the story to life.

“It has hit a nerve,” Sereetsi noted. “I love to write about everyday issues that speak to our people.”

Why the name Petere?

Sereetsi: “It could have been any other male name. ‘Petere’ fitted the melody better. The song is already being hailed as a classic and a masterpiece.”

The ensemble

Other key people involved are his go-to producer, Swedish-born Mikael Rosen, Motlotlegi Koboto and Jonathan Jay Chords Mokotedi.

Ace guitarist Gomotsegang G. Rapoo is on electric and acoustic guitars while Dylan Lebekwe is on drums and percussions. Motlotlegi Koboto is on keys and background vocals while bass duties are ably handled by Lereko Lesole.

Charlie Tshidiso Nthimole is on alto sax with Jonathan Jay Chords Mokotedi doubling in background vocals. The song is published by In The Loop and was recorded at Lab In The Loop.

“This is my best work so far,” Serretsi said. “This roster of musicians brought their A game to the mix. As a gesture of gratitude to ‘The Natives’ who have been very supportive over the years, I will be sharing this song for free. Natives can download it from my website, www.sereetsiandthenatives.com.”

Review

Professor (Linguistics and Lexicography, UB) Thapelo Otlogetswe: “The song drips with unimaginable melancholy as it traces sordid tales of multiple concurrent partners, deception and betrayal.”

“Wailing saxophone riffs, thundering clicks of the KhoiSan and the shuffling feet of the Kwena dancers come together in perfect harmony to undress and dissect the septic intimate relations.”

“The song is mature and earthy. The video production deserves much commendation. Tomeletso Sereetsi succeeds again as a social critic who exploits contemporary lingo. Indeed ‘Re tshela ka go makala beke le beke!’”