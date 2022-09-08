Molosi joins British Series

Molosi: “I finally get to wear a dress on film!”

Actor to return to Trinidad after filming

Award-winning Motswana actor Donald Molosi is in London to film his role in a yet-undisclosed British TV series, Time Out has established.

Although he is not saying much about it, Molosi’s management confirmed in Johannesburg that the Trinidad-based actor began filming on Thursday last week.

One of the managers, Rosie Motene, added: “We can finally share the great news as the contact has now been signed. Donald has landed a role in a series that is filming in London. In time we will share more details.”

London always feels great

The man in the news was quite reticent about the latest advance in his career. ​“I can’t say too much about the series,” he said briefly. “I can tell you though that I get to wear a dress in it. This is exciting because I like to wear dresses sometimes.”

“London is the city of my youth back when I was 20 and in drama school,” he said briefly. “Therefore, coming to London always feels great. I have been living in Trinidad for two years now while writing my upcoming book. I am happy to take a break from writing.”

​Donald Molosi first came to prominence as an actor when he made history as the first Motswana to perform on Broadway. He won numerous awards for writing and acting during his 15 years on Broadway.

His past film credits include “A United Kingdom” opposite Rosamund Pike