Molosi to Receive $120K Cash Prize in the US

GAZETTE REPORTER

In an illustrious recognition of his two-decade-long contribution to global post-colonial theatre, Motswana playwright, producer and actor Donald Molosi has been awarded the prestigious Dilling Yang and Robert Potter Prize.

The honour, which includes a $120,000 cash prize, will be bestowed upon Molosi next month at a ceremony hosted by the University of California, Santa Barbara.

The Dilling Yang and Robert Potter Prize not only acknowledges Molosi’s rich theatre legacy but also aims to support his future endeavors in producing professional theatre that highlights African narratives, especially those from Botswana.

Significant waves

“This prize will assist in telling the world of Africa and specifically, of Botswana, a homeland that is close to the itinerant playwright’s heart,” the award statement noted.

Born in Mahalapye, 38-year-old Molosi currently divides his time between the UK where he runs CattlePost Films and Trinidad. His extensive and impactful career has made significant waves in both theatre and film, particularly through his celebrated works on Broadway.

Molosi retired from acting in 2022 after a 15-year Broadway career marked by acclaimed productions such as “Blue, Black and White” (2007), a play about the life, romance and legacy of Sir Seretse and Lady Ruth Khama.

“A United Kingdom”

This production, in particular, had a profound cultural impact partly because it tapped into Botswana’s flag being colloquially known as “the Blue, Black and White.”

His other notable off-Broadway plays include “Can I F****** Live?” (2011), “Dear Zibanani” (2013), and “Black Man Samurai” (2017), each earning numerous awards.

In 2016, Molosi starred in the Hollywood biopic “A United Kingdom,” a retelling of the Ruth and Seretse Khama story, alongside Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike and Emmy winner David Oyelowo.

This film marked another significant milestone in his career, bridging his theatrical prowess with cinematic storytelling. Molosi’s transition from stage to screen has been seamless, with his recent writing credits including the 2023 film “Partly Cloudy & Hot.”

“Dumêla Fella”

This film, starring Kaone Kario and Zenzo Ngqobe, is an adaptation of his off-Broadway play “Motswana: Africa, Dream Again,” which won the 2013 Sanford Prize for Excellence in Theatre.

Molosi’s last theatrical performance was in 2021 portraying “Dumêla Fella,” a drag queen, at London’s United Solo Festival. This role, which involved cross-dressing and singing, showcased his versatility and was nominated for Best International Show.

His sustained success on both the West End and Broadway places him among a select group of African heritage actors, including Mbongeni Ngema, Sophie Okonedo, James Earl Jones, and Whoopi Goldberg.

LAMDA

A distinguished alumnus of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), Molosi trained alongside luminaries such as David Oyelowo and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

His educational background is as impressive as his career, holding a BA in Theatre and Political Science from Williams College (US), an MA in Theatre and Performance Studies from the University of California, and a PhD in Creative Writing from Brunel University (UK) earned in 2024.