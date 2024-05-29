Simply Piano Music Event Returns with a Bang

More artists to be announced in the course of time

GAZETTE REPORTER

Music enthusiasts are in for a treat as the highly-anticipated Simply Piano music event makes a triumphant return in its second edition.

The event, which promises an unforgettable evening of entertainment, is scheduled for 27 September at the Royal Aria Stadium in Tlokweng.

This year’s lineup features an impressive array of trendy amapiano artists from South Africa, among them the renowned Mellow & Sleezy, Thuli P, and Leemckrazy and Botswana’s MC Theo, Casper the DJ, DJ Modric, Gaddafi, Leb Gee, and SwagkidsDJs.

Diverse

“We are thrilled to bring such a diverse and talented group of artists to our audience,” said Salim Kegodile, a representative of Boxyards Events, the organizers of the event. “This is just the tip of the iceberg. We will confirm more artists as time goes on.”

The event is being advertised well in advance to ensure ample time for attendees to prepare and secure their tickets. “Early promotion allows us to create excitement and gives people plenty of time to plan their schedules around this major event,” said Kegodile.

The organisers are committed to ensuring the safety and enjoyment of all attendees. “Security is our top priority,” Kegodile emphasised.

Security personnel on site

“We will work closely with law enforcement and private security firms to ensure a safe environment for everyone. We will have ample security personnel on site, as well as medical staff to handle any emergencies.”

In addition to safety, the organisers are emphasising the importance of a clean and family-friendly atmosphere. “We want to create an environment where everyone can have fun responsibly,” Kegodile said.

“Our goal is to make this an event that people of all ages can enjoy, promoting not just music but also community spirit.”

Local and international talent

Boxyards Events intends making the Simply Piano show a standout occasion on Botswana’s entertainment calendar. With a mix of local and international talent, the night is set to deliver memorable performances and a vibrant celebration of music.

As the date approaches, further details and announcements of more artists are expected to heighten the anticipation.

Even so, music fans can rest assured a night of electrifying music and communal enjoyment at the Royal Aria Stadium on 27 September.