Nico United Ends Nervy Season On A High 

Mpote achieves express purpose of save Nico from relegation

Has recorded 6 wins, 4 draws and 5 defeats out of his 15 games

Nico now 3 places above relegation and a mere 4 points from Top 8 spot

Zim forward Makanda instrumental in Nico resurgence

GAZETTE REPORTER

Nico United ended a difficult 2023/24 Botswana Football League season on a high when they recorded a 1-0 win over the already relegated Eleven Angels at the Sam Sono Stadium last Saturday.

The victory ensured that Mogomotsi Mpote’s side finished the season on the 11th spot on the log, three places above the relegation zone and only four points from earning a top eight spot.

The Makanda factor

Zimbabwean forward Tinashe Makanda, who joined the Selebi-Phikwe side from Dynamos FC in January, proved to be the decider of the game as his 19th minute goal secured the slender win over Eleven Angels.

The Zimbabwean’s goal was his second in as many games as he had also found the back of the net against Police XI a few days prior.

Makanda has been instrumental in Nico’s resurgence in the second half of the 2023-2024 season. He made an instant impact as he scored in his debut game against Matebele FC in a 1-1 draw in February.

Makanda has also weighed in with important goals against TAFIC, VTM (scoring twice) and Orapa United in recent months. Most of his goals were match-winning and point saving strikes that proved crucial for Nico to survive relegation.

The Great Escape

Nico United’s eventual survival in the league was not always on the cards, given their early struggles.

By match-week 21, Mpote’s side had recorded only two wins in 21 matches and were rooted to the bottom of the log. The turning point of their season was a 3-1 victory over then fourth-placed TAFIC at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium in April.

The club then recoded three more vital wins against Sua Flamengoes, Security Systems and Masitaoka FC in a four-game winning spree that ultimately helped them escape the dreaded chop.

The club had a healthy run in the last two months of the season, winning five of their last seven league matches.

Mpote’s mission accomplished

Head coach Mpote arrived at Nico in the second half of the season on a six-month deal, his sole task to save the club from relegation.

In the end he oversaw 15 matches for the club in which he recorded six wins, four draws and five defeats.