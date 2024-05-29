Botswana Athletes Continue to Deliver Impressive Results

Letsile Tebogo becomes Africa’s Junior Sportsman of the Year and Sportsperson of the Year

Victor Ntweng achieves personal best of 48.82s and wins men’s 400m hurdles final in SA

Tshegofatso Bojosi leaps over 6.11m (+0.0) in a new PB at ACNW Track and Field meet in SA

Kethobogile Haingura secures 2nd place in men’s 800m with a time of 1:47.09 in Germany

Omphile Seribe achieves new personal best of 45.69s to win men’s 400m race in SA

Botswana’s athletes delivered remarkable performances over the weekend, setting personal bests and achieving impressive times as the athletics season progresses.

At the ACNW Track and Field meet in South Africa, Victor Ntweng powered to a new personal best (PB) of 48.82s to win the men’s 400m hurdles final, one of two heats.

His compatriot, Kemorena Tisang, also delivered an outstanding performance, winning his heat in the 400m hurdles with a time of 49.69s.

Omphile Seribe

This meet proved to be fertile ground for personal bests as Omphile Seribe ran a new PB of 45.69s to triumph in the men’s 400m. In the women’s long jump, Tshegofatso Bojosi achieved a personal best leap of 6.11m (+0.0).

Meanwhile, at just 18 years old, the promising young talent Justice Oratile set a new PB of 47.71s in the men’s 400m.

The international stage also saw Botswana athletes excel. At the Internationales Leichtathletik Meeting in Germany, Kethobogile Haingura secured a second-place finish in the men’s 800m with a time of 1:47.09 while Tumo Nkape finished fifth in the same event, clocking in at 1:47.63.

Oratile Nowe

At the P-T-S Meeting in Slovakia, showcased her talent by finishing second in the women’s 800m with a time of 1:59.91.

Botswana’s achievements extended beyond the track and field events to the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Awards, held on Saturday 25 May 2024 in Lusaka, Zambia.

The ceremony, broadcast live across the continent, honoured the nation with prestigious awards.

Letsile Tebogo, Botswana’s sensational sprinter, was celebrated with two significant accolades when he was recognised as the Junior Sportsman of the Year and Sportsperson of the Year.

Tebogo’s dual honours at the AUSC Region 5 Awards underscore his status as a rising star in the athletics world everywhere. His achievements serve as an inspiration to young athletes across Botswana and beyond.