Money Made Simple for Young Minds

Written by seasoned accountant and former educator, Tshepo Taboka Mathumo, The Young Accountant is a refreshing, practical and accessible accounting book tailored for students

GAZETTE REPORTER

For years, junior school accounting students in Botswana have been navigating their studies with outdated textbooks and complicated jargon.

Seasoned accountant and former educator, Tshepo Taboka Mathumo, saw this firsthand and decided to act. The result is The Young Accountant, a 65-page book that breaks down accounting into digestible, practical concepts for students.

What sets this book apart is its local relevance. From relatable examples to simplified definitions, Mathumo crafted the content around Botswana’s current curriculum, ensuring that it speaks directly to the learners’ daily experiences.

Easy to grasp

Whether in a classroom or learning independently, students can now engage with accounting in a way that is enjoyable and applicable to real life.

With a Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Botswana and professional registration with BICA, Mathumo brings both credibility and compassion to her writing. Her teaching background has given her deep insights into the challenges learners face, and her book is a direct response to them.

“My goal was to make accounting relatable, easy to grasp and enjoyable,” she explained in an interview with Time Out. “I wanted students to truly understand it, not just memorise terms that feel distant from their world.”

A guide to financial literacy

In addition to her corporate and consultancy work with Alpha Accounting, Mathumo’s passion for education and community upliftment shines through her work. Her faith-driven approach and dedication to youth empowerment make this book more than just an academic resource but a mission.

The Young Accountant offers more than a crash course in numbers – it is a guide to financial literacy, confidence and future-readiness. Parents, teachers and policymakers alike are encouraged to take note: financial education starts young, and this book might just be the turning point.

The official launch of The Young Accountant will take place at the National Museum and Art Gallery in Gaborone on 28 August 2025. For tickets and/or further details, interested parties can reach the author directly at +267 75 613 844.