Women in Print Series Set to Ignite Empowerment and Innovation

The Women in Print Series 2025 returns with purpose and power, uniting Africa’s boldest women in print, packaging, design and publishing

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Printing SA, in partnership with Impulsradio and Television Africa, has announced the launch of a continent-wide campaign that celebrates women blazing trails across the printing, packaging, publishing, and design industries.

Styled Women in Print Series 2025, the Johannesburg leg of the series will run from 8 to 27 August as part of an annual powerhouse event built on a bold theme of “Empower, Innovate, Inspire – Shaping the Future Together.”

The series has become a vibrant platform for African women in a historically male-dominated industry. It continues to reshape narratives by spotlighting leadership, innovation and resilience – bringing together over 350 women in Johannesburg alone.

A pan-African movement

More than just a South African event, the Women in Print Series is proudly pan-African – embracing the grit and brilliance of women across the continent, including those in Botswana’s burgeoning creative and print scene.

The platform’s podcast recently featured Mboko Basiami, who is the Founder and Creative Director of a local fashion house that is redefining Afrocentric design through bold prints, rich textures and cultural storytelling.

Glotto, as the fashion house is called, is known for experimenting with botanical dyes, organic textures, and signature zebra-inspired prints. Basiami’s work celebrates innovation and inclusion, placing women and African heritage at the centre of the future of fashion and print.

A 360-degree experience

At its core, this Women in Print Series is about possibility. With keynotes from thought leaders, mentoring sessions, lifestyle activations, and ministerial participation from the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, and the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, the 2025 programme offers a 360-degree experience.

Aesthetic innovation also lies at the heart of the event – with abstract print iconography, digital textures, and geometric patterns that reflect a seamless fusion of craft and tech among this year’s design elements.

“The Women in Print Series is more than just an event; it’s a movement,” said Abisha Katerere, Head of Business Development and Marketing at Printing SA in a statement. “Having witnessed the transformative impact of our previous events, we are incredibly excited to bring this empowering platform back to Johannesburg.”

Leading from the front

As the industry shifts towards digitisation and innovation, this series is determined to ensure that women remain at the helm – not just included but celebrated, empowered and leading from the front.

As the official voice of South Africa’s printing and packaging sectors, Printing SA continues to break ground with this flagship event, blending innovation with inclusion and advocacy with artistry.

With support from FP&M SETA and key government departments, the Women in Print Series is firmly positioned as Africa’s premier print empowerment platform.

