Mophato Dance Into Top 4

Mophato Dance Theatre has made history as the only African group at the World Dance Festival in Cheonan, South Korea where their powerful performances secured them position four in the finals

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Mophato Dance Theatre was flying Botswana’s flag high at the World Dance Festival in Cheonan, South Korea where 38 countries gathered to celebrate the diversity of global dance.

Known for blending traditional movements with contemporary choreography, the troupe captivated audiences earning the fourth position in the finals and were awarded the Encouragement award.

Historic milestone

According to spokesperson Kabelo Rapinyana, Mophato was the only African group at this year’s edition. “The troupe successfully qualified for the main competition, positioning Botswana among the finest dance companies in the world,” he said in an interview.

After days of spirited performances, Mophato secured one of nine coveted slots in the finals, a feat that marks a historic moment for Botswana’s creative industries.

This journey was made possible through support from key partners, among them the FNB Foundation, the National Arts Council of Botswana, and Mascom. Their sponsorship ensured that Botswana’s culture could shine on a global platform.

For Mophato, participation goes beyond competing – it is about cultural storytelling and national pride.

Powerful ambassadors

“Their performances at Cheonan embodied resilience, creativity, and artistic excellence, showing how the arts can serve as powerful ambassadors for Botswana,” said Rapinyana.

“Their captivating performances have brought the rhythms, stories and the spirit of Botswana to the international stage.”

The ensemble returned home on 2 October, carrying with them the honour of reaching the finals and pride of representing Botswana on one of the world’s biggest cultural stages.

