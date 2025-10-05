Olesitse’s Voice Honoured Globally

Botswana-born empowerment coach and author Pearl Letlotlo Olesitse has been honoured in New York’s Times Square as one of the Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025, a recognition of global leaders shaping lasting impact

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Pearl Letlotlo Olesitse, a Motswana based in Ireland, has been named among the Forttuna Global 100: The Legacy Makers 2025, an international list celebrating leaders shaping the future of excellence, innovation and social impact.

On 20 September 2025, Olesitse’s name and portrait illuminated the giant screens of New York’s Times Square alongside those of other honourees.

Resonating across the world

She described the moment as both surreal and symbolic, noting that it reflected the power of beginnings in Botswana resonating across the world stage.

“Being included in the Forttuna Global 100 is an honour that belongs to everyone who has walked this journey with me,” Olesitse said in an interview. “Resilience, purpose and practical action can turn setbacks into stepping stones.”

She is an author, international speaker, leadership and health coach, clinical research associate, and a registered nurse. Olesitse’s work integrates science, compassion, and strategy to equip people and organisations with resilience and purpose-driven leadership.

Renewed responsibility

Through her book, The Path of Pearl: A Treasure Chest of Guidance and Wisdom, as well as coaching and talks, she encourages individuals to transform adversity into opportunity and build legacies that outlast them.

The Forttuna Global 100 is the flagship recognition of Forttuna Group, a global platform spotlighting purpose-driven leaders across industries. The list honours visionaries whose work creates enduring value in business, health, community development, and innovation.

For Olesitse, the recognition is both validation of her journey and a renewed responsibility to uplift others.