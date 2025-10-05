Batswana Designers in Paris

Eight Batswana designers from the Creation Botswana initiative are currently immersing themselves in Paris and Montpellier’s fashion ecosystems while showcasing and growing their brands

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Eight local designers from Creation Botswana Cohort 2 are on a two-week Learning Expedition in France, splitting their time between Paris and Montpellier for immersion, showcases and industry networking.

Botho Chalebgwa, Candida Montsho, Boikanyo Molale, Sabine Matsheka, Moitshepi Mokaila, Gomotsegang Dipuo, Mboko Basiami, and Gaekgone Lesego are on a programme that offers exposure at Paris Fashion Week, studio visits, pop-up markets, and a dedicated fashion show in Montpellier.

Dreams meet opportunity

For Maun-based designer Gomotsegang Dipuo of Ser Consolado, the trip is also the launchpad for her ready-to-wear line styled Shiwelo, which she has described as an ode to Botswana’s tourism capital of Maun.

“Paris has been a dream of mine, not just as a designer but as a child who grew up in Seronga,” she said in an interview. “I am ready to take my talents to the world in accordance with how I have always dreamt.”

Sustainability at the forefront

Sabine Matsheka, founder of sustainable brand Maru, sees the trip as a chance to learn and share. “We want to show who we are as Batswana while meeting buyers and fashion houses,” she told Time Out, adding that her brand’s pre-order model and sustainability ethos are prepared for growth and mass orders.

Strengthening cultural ties

The French Ambassador to Botswana, Valérie Baraban, emphasised the expedition as a cultural milestone, while Alliance Française de Gaborone’s Director, Anne-Charlotte Monneret, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Botswana’s creative industries.

With tailored sessions on export readiness, pricing and sustainable production, the Learning Expedition positions Botswana’s designers to deepen their global footprint while amplifying the country’s creative voice.