Macheng Shines, Teammates Exit Early

Botswana’s Malak Macheng reached the Masters stage of the African Junior Championships, though her losses in Tunisia raise questions about Botswana’s competitiveness at continental level

Malak Macheng is the only Botswana player still competing at the 2025 African Junior Championship in Monastir, Tunisia, after advancing to the Masters stage for the continent’s top eight players.

Team performance

Botswana Tennis Association (BTA) president Oaitse Thipe said the other players had returned home after finishing their matches. The girls’ team included Camilla Seetso (12), Angel Chakanyuka (13), and Rerotlhe Kgannyeng (13), while the boys featured Tinashe Phatshwane (13), Francesco Brink (12), Lebone Tlape (13), and Motheo Kgosimore (12).

“The team is now back home having improved their rankings,” Thipe said. He added that by early next year most of them could enter Africa’s top 20 in the Under-14 category.

Macheng’s showing

Macheng reached the Masters stage but had already lost two of her opening matches. Thipe said she remains in contention but her consistency will be tested. “By the look of things, by the beginning of next year she will be in the top two in Africa in the Under-14 category as most of her competitors will be promoted,” he said.

Development debate

Thipe credited development initiatives for the progress, saying: “It shows that our tennis is growing significantly.” But observers note Botswana players often struggle beyond the early rounds, raising concerns over whether current programs prepare juniors to compete against continental leaders such as Egypt and Tunisia.

