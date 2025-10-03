An Escape Beyond the City

In partnership with Between U & I, Woolworths staged its first Summer Escape in Mmokolodi in a cornucopia of food, fashion, beauty and celebration over the Independence weekend

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

This year’s Independence anniversary shimmered with something new: Woolworths, together with Between U & I, introduced the Summer Escape – an experiential event that transported influencers from Gaborone into the serene embrace of Mmokolodi for a day of food, fashion, beauty and homeware decor.

Guests, among them Palesa Molefe, Kenneth Middleton, Marang Molosiwa and Sadi Dikgaka, were greeted with a signature Between U & I hand-washing ritual as a symbolic reset before stepping into the curated escape.

Voices of gratitude

At the pop-up skincare station, influencer Gosego Katai guided them through minimalist routines, pairing elegance with practicality while showcasing Woolworths’ range of products.

A table set like a story

The centrepiece of the day was a long dining table framed by citrus, flowers and the gentle rhythm of a fountain. Woolworths curated a menu inspired by Sicily and southern Italy, pairing bruschetta trios with prosecco, Sicilian ragù with Pinot Grigio, and herb-crusted chicken with Chianti.

The finale, a panna cotta crowned with citrus compote, arrived with a glass of lambrusco, sealing the journey.

Beautifully and meaningfully

“At Between U & I, we believe that every table tells a story of our people, our land, and our culture,” said Uyapo Ketogetswe, Founder and Curator of Between U & I.

“With Woolworths bringing homeware, beauty, and fashion alongside food, the Summer Escape becomes a truly immersive experience. It’s about showing how Botswana’s story can be told one table at a time, not only through flavours, but through the spaces we create, the beauty we celebrate, and the lifestyle we share.”

The Woolworths Summer Escape fused lifestyle elements into a holistic experience – skincare as ritual, food as travel, décor as mood, and community as heartbeat.

In doing so, Woolworths and Between U & I opened summer not just with celebration but with an immersive vision of what it means to live beautifully and meaningfully.