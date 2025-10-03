Chess Juniors Abroad

Botswana juniors competed at continental and world chess events, with some strong showings but also setbacks that underline the challenge of reaching the podium

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana junior chess players recently competed at the Africa Junior Championships in Cape Verde and the World Cadet Championships in Kazakhstan.

Near podium finish

At the Africa Junior event, Woman FIDE Master Natalie Banda placed fourth with 5.5 points, narrowly missing a medal after losing her final game. Candidate Master Thuto Mpene finished ninth in the boys’ section with 5 points.

BCF spokesperson Goitseone Makgatle praised their performances but acknowledged Botswana fell short of the podium. “This consistency and sharp tactical play earned her a respectable final standing on position four, denying Botswana a chance to get a bronze medal,” Makgatle said.

Cadet challenges

At the World Cadet Championships, three players represented Botswana. In the Under-8 Open, Vanya Kael Kaboyaone finished 117th from 150 players. In the Under-10 Girls, Atang Ame Fidzani scored two points to place 113th of 115. In the Under-10 Open, Amour Kaboyaone ended 145th from 185 with 4.5 points.

Learning curve

Makgatle said the exposure was valuable. “Competing against the world’s best, the players fought with courage and determination,” she said. But critics argue that while experience is important, repeated low placements suggest that Botswana’s junior chess development still lags behind other nations.