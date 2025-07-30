Mophato’s Standing Ovations Prompt Encore

After captivating audiences with their emotionally-charged double billing of Borwa and Inyaya, Mophato Dance Theatre reaffirmed its status as Botswana’s premier storytelling ensemble by extending its sold-out show due to public demand

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

What began as a three-night showcase of soul-stirring dance and powerful storytelling turned into an extended celebration of Botswana’s cultural heartbeat.

Mophato Dance Theatre’s Double Bill of Borwa and Inyaya, which ran from 24 to 26 July 2025 at Maitisong Theatre in Gaborone, received such an overwhelming response that the company added an encore performance on Sunday 27 July.

An audience that remembered

The evening opened with Inyaya, a haunting and masterfully-choreographed retelling of the tragic 1994 ritual killing of Segametsi Mogomotsi in Mochudi. Through stark visuals, piercing vocals, and visceral movement, the production transported audiences back to a time of national anguish and uprisings.

From the first scene of a kidnapped young girl crying out for help to the riots that included student rebellion against injustice, Inyaya tore through the stage with raw emotion.

Mophato’s choreography, signature in its fluidity and force, told the story not just with steps but with a soul. The audience sat in stunned silence before at once erupting into applause, as though on cue. It was more than a performance; it was a collective remembering.

Borwa

The second act, Borwa, shifted the emotional landscape, recounting the generational migrations of Batswana men from Molepolole to the gold mines of Johannesburg. Narrated by the ever-engaging Brando Keabilwe, the piece was laced with nostalgia, humour, longing and pride.

Dancers moved to vintage rhythms in bold, colourful costumes, evoking the dreams, grit and the heartbreaks of those who left home seeking fortune beneath the South African soil. The narrative struck a chord with many in the audience, who saw reflections of their grandfathers, uncles, and fathers in the choreography.

Among those in attendance was the Minister of Sport and Arts, Jacob Kelebeng, who praised the production and reiterated government’s commitment to transforming the creative industry.

P80m to buy local content

“The arts are part of our national development agenda, and we are moving with intent,” he declared. “We’re working to secure P80 million to buy local content. The Cinematography Act will be tabled to provide a legal framework for creators, and we are engaging social media platforms to monetise content.”

His remarks were met with applause, a reflection of how urgent and overdue these systemic changes are.

This showcase is more than a local triumph – it is also a fundraising effort to take the ensemble to the World Dance Festival in South Korea in September.

