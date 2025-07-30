Botswana Rises to Davis Cup Group IV 

The promotion was sealed in dramatic fashion Saturday afternoon after Botswana defeated Madagascar 2-1 in a decisive doubles match during the promotional playoffs of the Davis Cup Africa Group V tournament

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Against the backdrop of a raucous home crowd and a searing Gaborone sun, the Botswana men’s tennis team secured a landmark promotion to Davis Cup Group IV, signalling a major step forward for the nation’s tennis ambitions.

The promotion was sealed in dramatic fashion Saturday afternoon after Botswana defeated Madagascar 2-1 in a decisive doubles match during the promotional playoffs of the Davis Cup Africa Group V tournament.

With the tie level at 1-1, all eyes turned to the final game — a doubles showdown between Botswana’s Ntungamili Raguin and Mark Nawa against Madagascar’s Valentin Rakotondrasoa and Nicolas Raharivony.

Reserve of grit and teamwork

The Botswana pair delivered under pressure, drawing upon a deep reserve of grit and teamwork to outlast their opponents from the Indian ocean island state and spark celebrations that reverberated across the Notwane Tennis Courts.

“The boys understood the assignment and owned the moment,” said Tshepang Tlhankane, spokesperson of the Botswana Tennis Association, in a telephone interview. “They were extremely hungry, and the hunger is what drove us into Group IV.”

For Botswana, the victory was more than a promotion — it was redemption.

Despite the advantage of playing on home soil last year, the national team fell short of their goals during the same competition. That disappointment lingered, fuelling the team’s motivation this time around.

“Once beaten, twice shy”

“The team came determined to correct what we missed last year,” said Tlhankane. “The mandate is always to come out tops if you’re hosting, and we didn’t achieve that. But the boys said ‘once beaten, twice shy,’ and they were not going to let it happen again.”

BTA credited their improved hosting arrangements and preparation as key contributors to the team’s success. Building on lessons from the 2023 edition of the tournament, organisers refined logistics and operations to ensure a seamless experience for visiting teams.

“Hosting was smooth,” said Tlhankane. “We used last year’s tournament as a reference point and made sure this year was as smooth as possible.”

Positive feedback all round

The five-day event, which drew 15 African nations to Gaborone, was widely praised by visiting delegations for its professional organisation, hospitality and spirited atmosphere.

“All we got is positive feedback,” Tlhankane noted. “Every team that was represented here shared the same sentiment — from hospitality and on-court action to off-court coordination. The feedback is all in unison.”

But beyond the trophies and rankings, the Davis Cup’s true impact may lie in its inspiration of future tennis stars.

“Young kids got involved in the Davis Cup as ball persons and had the opportunity to witness high-performance tennis at close range,” Tlhankane said.

Higher tier

“It really helps with motivation. When they see their favourite players compete against some of the continent’s best, it plants a seed of success in their minds — and all we have to do is cultivate it.”

Botswana’s promotion, alongside Mozambique from a competitive pool of 15 nations, signals growing momentum in the country’s tennis development efforts.

With their elevation to Group IV, the team now faces a higher tier of continental competition — a challenge that BTA has pronounced itself eager to embrace.

Botswana has arrived

The packed stands at Notwane Tennis Courts over the weekend, filled with cheering fans waving Botswana flags, underscored the growing local appetite for tennis.

As the team begins preparing for their next chapter in Group IV, one thing is clear: Botswana has arrived and intends to stay.