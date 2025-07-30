IT’S TIME FOR PAYBACK

With the state having settled with Bridgette Motsepe, attention has now shifted to Welheminah Maswabi, known as ‘Butterfly’. Once paraded as Botswana’s most dangerous criminal, insiders say consensus within the corridors of power is that Maswabi deserves substantial compensation for her harrowing ordeal and extraordinary circumstances, a payout expected to make her a multimillionaire

GAZETTE REPORTER

The government is currently locked in negotiations with lawyers representing Welheminah Maswabi, codenamed “Butterfly,” in what is expected to be a landmark settlement following years of public humiliation, wrongful prosecution, and emotional trauma.

Sources close to the matter say the talks follow the state’s recent decision to settle with South African businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe, who had demanded a formal apology and legal fee coverage from the government after being falsely implicated in the same widely discredited P100 billion saga.

However, unlike Motsepe’s settlement, insiders reveal that Maswabi’s case carries higher stakes, given the intensity and duration of her ordeal. An intelligence officer, Maswabi was accused of financing terrorism, possessing unexplained wealth, and falsifying passport records, charges which the state now admit were not only unsubstantiated but devastatingly damaging.

“There is growing consensus that Maswabi was the most vilified and victimised figure in the entire ordeal,” our source revealed. “They all agree that Butterfly was the most brutalized, and she deserves significant compensation. Her suffering warrants not just an apology, but a multimillion-pula payout.”

Legal representatives are reportedly pushing for compensation that not only reflects reputational damage but also the psychological toll and the public humiliation Maswabi endured. Although specific figures remain under wraps, it is believed the proposed settlement will run into the millions.

Talks underway

Maswabi’s lawyer, Unoda Mack, confirmed that negotiations are ongoing. “You’re already aware of the government’s stance on this matter. Talks are currently underway to bring it to a close,” he said. “What’s important to remember is that unlike some, Maswabi was detained and prosecuted, that’s all I can say at this stage.”

In a show of political support, President Duma Boko, whose new administration inherited the case, has condemned the former regime’s ill treatment and abuse of an “innocent” Maswabi. A source close to the presidency said: “It is highly improbable that Boko would oppose efforts to compensate her, in fact, he may be the one champion the process.”

In a surprising turn of events, Maswabi was quietly reinstated to her post at the Directorate of Intelligence Services (DIS) in 2023, without any public explanation. The move stunned observers, many of whom had been led to believe she was a national threat.

Khama not pleased

Former President Ian Khama has also weighed in, calling on the government to offer a public apology to all affected, including Maswabi and the financial institutions falsely implicated.

“But more importantly,” he added, “they should state what actions they intend to take against the real criminal perpetrators and how they plan to repair reputational damage.”

Khama also emphasized that while the current administration may not have directly orchestrated the case, they bear responsibility for ensuring justice. “They are still employing some of the people who violated the law. They must be held accountable,” he said in an interview with this publication.

BDP: Rule of Law Must Prevail

Meanwhile, Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) president Mpho Balopi whose party was in power when the saga first broke, has called for calm and respect for the judicial process.

“Our position is clear: the rule of law must prevail. If there are any perpetrators, they must be held accountable in accordance with the law,” Balopi said. “Like many others, we long to see our beautiful country return to what it once was, a sanctuary for all who call it home, a magnet for foreign investment, and a land where every citizen can thrive and take pride.”