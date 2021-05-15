Mothusi Lesolle on the impact of DStv on his career

The app makes all the diff erence in the busy life of this peripatetic radio presenter, fashion designer and content creator

In a world where content is king, the way it is delivered and the impact it has on the customer are the monarchy. With a vision to be Africa’s leading provider of entertainment, for MultiChoice Group entertainment is not where it ends.

To entertain, inform and empower the communities that inspire and build the company in return are the defining principles of the business while customers like Mothusi Lesolle, a Motswana creative extraordinaire, are a prime example of how this vision comes to life.

Mothusi Lesolle, a DStv customer for over 30 years, both independently and by virtue of his childhood viewing through his parents’ subscription, shares how DStv has transitioned from a source of entertainment to a source of inspiration.

“Growing up, television was the cornerstone for our family time,” Lesolle says. “Whereas some would argue and say that television can have a negative impact on a child due to overexposure, for me and my siblings it was more of the root aspirations I would later come to realise in my adult life.

“In a country at its early stages of development, being exposed to life outside our borders, different cultures and experiences peaked my interest in wanting to see and be more. This is definitely reflected in the career choices I have made today. Soapies such as ‘Santa Barbara’ and ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ which we would gather and watch as a family on M-Net, exposed me to what shaped and formed a lot of my current passions.”

Lesolle still credits DStv as a staple in his creative process. He juggles a career in fashion as the creative designer for his own label, iZaura, with a career in entertainment as a radio presenter and another in the world of digital marketing as a content creator. “In my line of work, which is mainly fashion, I simply cannot afford to not have access to live television,” he says.

“Though there may be other options in the market in terms of great content, my daily inspiration comes from what is current and what is brought to us in real time. And that is the value that DStv brings for me. For example, social media and other content platforms could never replace the significance of watching a live awards show and Red Carpet fashion shows on E! Entertainment Television, which are a jackpot of creative inspiration in my industry.”

It is against this background that despite the economic challenges of the past year to most creatives, himself included, subscribing to DStv did not slide down on his list of priorities. “Of course, as much as I wanted things to remain constant in my life, the reality is that a lot of my decision-making with regards to spending had to change,” Lesolle explained. “The beauty, however, with DStv is that this did not mean I had to stop the service altogether. The fact that I was able to downgrade when I was required to be more frugal allowed me to continue enjoying television at a time when I absolutely needed it. It was important for me to still be able to connect with the rest of the world and thus receive that inspiration that the variety of content offered on DStv brings, especially at a time where I had to also think outside of the box with regards to keeping my business afloat.”

Mothusi says the app is now his preferred method of viewing as it accurately aligns with his lifestyle and satisfies his key requirement of how he spends his money. “What determines how I spend my money, first and foremost, is value,” he asserts. “The fact that I do not need to be seated on my couch at home to watch my DStv is paramount in my decision to continue subscribing. I am constantly on the move because my work takes me everywhere and the DStv app is a huge selling point for me. which simply makes my life easier.”