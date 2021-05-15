Ytv set to revolutionise media landscape

The new player is calling on content creators to come forward

The station has gone from 4% to 34% local content acquisition

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

While media consumption is at a historical high as a result of people being more home-bound, newly launched television station, Yarona TV (YTV), is presenting an opportunity to showcase and export local content to international audiences, Time Out has established.

The new TV station, previously e-Botswana and now under the YMH Group, is set to impact the country’s media landscape with its fresh new content that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. “Since acquiring full ownership of the television station, we have been working on a strategic plan that will grow the station into an African powerhouse with viewers all over Africa,” said Yarona TV General Manager, Rykie Wade. “In just a short space of time, we will be competing with established TV stations across the region. It is so important for us to grow our private media into a healthy sector.”

Ytv has hit the ground running, airing family and current affairs programmes and being the only local channel that airs the Barclays English Premier League matches. The station is planning to provide high quality local content for entertainment and education that will include culture and lifestyle, documentaries, dramas, telenovelas and current affairs.

Said Wade: “We have since had other local producers come forward and we are inviting everyone to come forward with more world-class content. We want to showcase the best that the country has to offer. Five months ago, we had 4% local content acquisition but we now have 34% local content.”

During the official launch of the TV station in Gaborone last week, Ytv released a lineup of local and international programmes that will be airing on the 24-hour channel. The TV station also unveiled some familiar faces that will be on the TV screen as show presenters.

Celebrity medical practitioner Doctor Gure, entertainer Tulani Tau, rapper Apollo D, clinical psychologist Tshepiso Teseletso, journalist and multi-award winning editor Lawrence Seretse and communications specialist Ndaba Nkomo are some of the presenters to look out for.

“Our presence will bring back the hope of having a solid private TV station in Botswana that will grow to greater heights,” Wade added. “We have previously had channels that do not live to viewers’ full expectations until they shut down. Ytv is here to stay and become an iconic television channel.”

Ytv is currently available on the Zebra decoder, which is a free-to-air decoder, which will soon be available in Furnmart outlets across the country. The Zebra decoder allows Ytv to reach a wide audience across the globe because it is interlinked with other decoders. Ytv is also available for online streaming on UPIC TV where several local and international viewers have experienced the channel.