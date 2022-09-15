MOTSWAFRIKA CULTURAL FESTIVAL WILL PROMOTE CULTURE AND “MOTSWANA” PRIDE

The inaugural theme of this event will be “Ke Motswana” to uphold and promote tswana pride. Organized by Mahalapye native, this first ever installment is set to promote culture and unite Batswana through music and tasty tswana cuisine showing cultural diversity and heritage.

This cultural event which will take place on the 1st of October in Mahalapye, at MotswAfrika Leisure Gardens and will have a massive showcase of local arts and crafts, display traditional groups/performers from mainly Central region and across Botswana which will market and educate Batswana and outside visitors on local visual arts.

There will be jam packed entertainment from local folklore artists; Mafitlhakgosi, Mmurubele, Ramonyaku, Tom wa Katara and Mahalapye based artists DJ Laylow and DJ Evvry. This spectacular rich tswana culture event will feature tswana games like Koi, dibeke, mmele, tshetshe, diketo, Batho safe, Kgaisano ya go seta, Chama/diale.

Traditional Attire Fashion Show, storytelling, Arts and Craft and various traditional food, market stalls, children’s activities to add flavour to the activities of this whole day event.

According to one of the event organizers, Hosiah Motlhalawapitse, as the event grows they intend to invite other cultural groups from outside the country to grace this festival every year as a cultural exchange.

MotswAfrika will help develop Mahalapye by showcasing the very best of indigenous and general Setswana culture with cultures found in Mahalapye: Xhosa, Baherero, Basarwa, Barotsi, Bangwato. Tickets are already on sale and one stand a chance to win a Phelehu (Ram) when you buy a family ticket which admits 3 people at P 300.