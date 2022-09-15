“Re-skill to Remain Relevant”

DJ Fresh hosts RB1 and RB2 presenters and producers

GAZETTE REPORTER

The Deputy Permanent Secretary for State President (Information, Broadcasting and Printing) Oshinka Tsiang has advised broadcasters to keep abreast of industry trends and offer unique programmes to listeners if they should remain relevant. Tsiang said this when he addressed participants in a two-day training workshop organised for Radio Botswana and RB2 presenters and producers in Gaborone on Monday.

Sikwane’s Big Dawg Productions

The training is in partnership with renowned South Africa-based Botswana broadcaster, Thato Sikwane, popularly known as DJ Fresh. Sikwane facilitated the empowerment workshop with another highly decorated broadcaster, Grant Jonathan, though a company that he founded, Big Dawg Productions.

“This training is in line with the government’s Reset Agenda which prioritises fresh thinking and remodelling of our processes for the benefit of our customers,” Tsiang said. “Resetting entails introspection and strategising to ensure efficiencies.”

“We have been running with various programmes, some of which have been in the same format, for many years. It is imperative that we review our offerings and align them to today’s listenership demands. This training, delivered by one of our own broadcasting export and his colleague, will pave way towards repackaging our products to ensure competitiveness.”

For his part, Sikwane recalled that he started his radio career at RB2 with no experience 30 years ago and underscored passion and zeal for the industry as what helped him grow. He said broadcasters often do not value training, which includes self-training, but instead become complacent in the job.

Underscores continuous learning

“Investing in your craft and being open-minded about learning new trends is a catalyst for success in the industry,” Sikwane emphasised. “I implore you all to continue learning and giving your listeners compelling content, which requires that the whole value-chain – from producers and transcribers to presenters – be knowledgeable and operate in synergy.”

Also speaking at the workshop, the General Manager of Btv, Joel Thuto, acknowledged the Department of Broadcasting Services for organising training and bringing experts to impart knowledge on the presenters and producers. He said this will greatly assist in enhancing delivery of different programmes that two public radio stations offer.

Over 80 presenters and producers attended the workshop.