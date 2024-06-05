Mpho Sebina Drops Brand New Single “Tshepo”

“Tshepo” draws inspiration from the legendary Dalom Kids trio’s iconic song titled “Ditsala Tsame” that was released in 1995

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Celebrated sensation of song Mpho Sebina has once again captivated audiences with the release of her latest single, “Tshepo.”

Known for her profound lyrical content and soulful melodies, the songbird’s new track is a masterful blend of heartfelt storytelling and musical innovation, marking another milestone in her illustrious career.

“My latest musical offering has visuals to match,” the melodist and singer/songwriter told Time Out.

Palesa Molefe in silhouette

“The new music is accompanied by visuals directed by Monsieur Lamont and features Miss Botswana 2021, Palesa Molefe, gracefully dancing with her shadow in a dimly lit studio.

“I later join Palesa in the video, stunning viewers with both the queen’s majestic mien and beauty.”

Sebina has long been recognised as a trailblazer in the music industry. She has consistently pushed the boundaries of genres and style, creating a rich tapestry of sound that includes elements of soul, jazz, and Afro-fusion for a healing energy for her listeners.

Devoted fanbase

Her ability to seamlessly merge these influences has earned her numerous accolades and a devoted fanbase. “Tshepo” continues this tradition of excellence.

The song, whose title means “hope” in Setswana, is a poignant reflection on the resilience of the human spirit and the power of optimism in the face of adversity.

It is both a personal testament and a universal message, resonating deeply with listeners everywhere.

Captivating

“Tshepo” draws inspiration from the legendary trio of Dalom Kids’ iconic song styled “Ditsala Tsame” released in 1995 and produced by musical maestro Dan Tshanda.

“Ditsala Tsame” serves as the foundation for Sebina’s soulful composition. She praises both producers, Flex The Ninja and Gabopatwe for their unique contributions.

She appreciates Gabopatwe’s classic aesthetics and admires Flex The Ninja’s hip-hop and R&B sensibilities that came together to create a captivating musical experience.

“The song is rooted in my personal journey of overcoming loss and grief,” she said. “Through my music, I channel emotions into a powerful expression of strength and resilience.”

Alkebulan

With the new release, Sebina is not only reaffirming her status as a musical icon but is also paving the way for future projects.

She hints at an upcoming project called Alkebulan whose details she will share in the course of time. This new body of work promises to be a profound addition to her already impressive discography.

In a career filled with highlights, “Tshepo” is yet another shining example of her ability to touch hearts and minds through the universal language of music.