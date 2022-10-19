MPHO SEBINA IS AN AFRIMMAS NOMINEE

Songbird set to release “Tsela Tshweu” video this Friday

Will host big names at next Naked Soul Picnic on 22 October

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Undoubtedly one of Botswana’s best vocalists and most booked artists, songbird Mpho Sebina has earned another accolade of a nomination for the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMAS).

The “Loves Light” crooner has been nominated for Best Female Southern Africa alongside South Africa’s Makhadzi, DBN Gogo, Msaki, Zambia’s Towela and Zimbabwe’s Gemma Griffiths and Ammara Brown.

“Honoured to be nominated for this year’s AFRIMMA Awards alongside some incredibly talented women. You can visit hhtps:afrimma.com/afrimma-vote-2022 / to vote for me,” the elated artist said.

The AFRIMMAS

Slated for 19 November, this year’s AFRIMMAS return with a live audience at Gilley’s in Dallas, USA after hosting their past two editions virtually due to COVID-19.

Aptly themed “This is Africa,” the awards are set to further cement the legacy being created by the various talented African musicians. The edition is deemed as a celebration of this time as the world has caught on to the beauty and diversity of African sounds.

Said AFRIMMAS CEO, Anderson Obiagwu: “We have missed having the live shows and having the audience rooting for the stars. This year promises to be even bigger than previous years. All I would say is stay tuned as more major announcements are set to be revealed.”

New offerings

As one of the most hardworking artists who have penetrated the South African market and is aiming for the international market, Sebina has been dishing out tunes to stay relevant. The songbird will be releasing a lyrical video of her brand-new song titled “Tsela Tshweu” this Friday.

Moreover, as the founder of Naked Soul Picnic event, she will host the crème de la crème of the music industry at the next picnic gig at Gaborone Rugby Club on 22 October.

The “Toro” hitmaker will perform alongside Dato Seiko, Jordan Moozy, Msaki, Abidoza, Zuzuwe Mavuma, Tay Something, Spinz, Two Seater and Remy.

Tickets are available at Liquorama Stores.