Local Volleyball Star Finds New Team in Greece

Gazette Reporter

Botswana Volleyball National Team Player, Igobe Sikuku has landed a new lucrative deal with Greek giants, OFI Crete Volleyball Club that will see him stay in Greece for the 2022/23 volleyball season. He becomes the first Motswana to play volleyball in a more professional setup in Europe following his previous stay in Kuwait and Israel in the past few years.

The lanky former Yaros player is also the only African player in his team that has players from Brazil, Canada and USA. The swift opposite hitter is set to make a debut for his new club where he is tasked to convince coaches and the technical team in order to earn a permanent place in the first team.

Exciting challenge

In an exclusive interview with Gazette Sport recently, Sikuku said he is excited to have finally secured a move in Europe which has been his ultimate goal since he started his volleyball career.

“I am very happy to be playing in Europe because that’s where most people get exposure and opportunities to be seen by big clubs in the world. I knew it was not going to be an easy dream to achieve but I remained focused and dedicated to my career and I attribute my success to the efforts I put while I was playing in Kuwait and Israel. I am playing alongside the best players in the world that have played at the highest level such as the World Cup and World Championships. It automatically alerts me to work hard so I keep my place in the starting lineup. The good part about playing here is that it gives one a platform to prove and sell themselves to other big teams and I am happy that everything is going well for me,”. He said.

“The coaches are patiently waiting for me to make my debut because they are already impressed with what they have seen at training. The delay was only the registration process for foreigners and I am happy to say that I am now set to play and I am more than ready.”

Thankful to his new agent

He further stated that it was not easy for him to secure this deal. “My move was facilitated by my new agent who saw potential in me even though my former agent wanted me to stay in Israel. I had to make a tough decision and chose a new challenge instead because I still want to play for the top clubs in the world before I could return home. I would really like to see other players from Botswana secure such moves in order to add value to the national team. I have realized that our country is not known much this side and I always have to answer people and tell more about Botswana. I want to be an inspiration, everyone wants to live their dreams and I believe that my performance should speak for me,” Sikuku said.