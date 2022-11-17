MTV Base, UPIC TV to Sponsor BOMU Awards and BMEW

UPICTV to sponsor the event to the tune of P150K

MTV Base will cover the awards nights and the entire event

Two of the country’s most epic entertainment events, the Botswana Musicians Union Awards (BOMU Awards) and the Botswana Music and Entertainment Week (BMEW) have clinched new sponsorships from leading entertainment brand MTV Base and homegrown subscription streaming service UPIC TV.

Organisers of the weeklong BoMEW that will be wrapped up with the BOMU Awards have commended the new sponsorship deals as a development that ensure a lasting legacy created by Botswana artists on the special night on 3 December.

According to the organiser of the music awards and founder of Total Music Group (TMG), Seabelo Modibe, UPIC TV has committed P150 000 that will be used to pay for a part of the costs of the venue at the upmarket GICC and flight tickets for confirmed speakers.

On the other hand, MTV Base is the event’s media partner and will flight advertisements and cover the entire music week and the awards ceremony.

“The awards this year will be a classy, top-notch event,” Modibe said. “The plan is to make sure that in 2023 we retain all the sponsors we have and grow with them.”

He lauded other sponsors of the awards, among them the Department of Broadcasting Services (DBS) and the Ministry of Youth, Gender, Sports and Culture (MYSC), for their contributions in supporting the music industry that is determined to make an impact on the international scene with their home-grown talent.

BMEW and BOMU Awards

For the first time ever, this year’s instalment of the BOMU Awards, which are slated for 3 December at the Gaborone International Convention Center (GICC), will be a part of the weeklong music and creative festivities of the Botswana Music and Entertainment Week.

In addition to the awards, the schedule will feature the Botswana International Music Conference, a first-ever Women of Song Workshop, various talent shows and the awards pre- and after-parties.

Said Modibe: “We are urging other sponsors to come on board. There are still a lot of opportunities in the music week. Over and above the speakers that we have announced on our social media platforms, we are confirming the MD of Viacom/Paramount Africa (MTV Base, BET, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon).”

About MTV Base and UPICTV

MTV Base is a leading youth entertainment brand and an ideal place to watch original series and stay up to-date on today’s celebrity news and music. UPIC TV is a homegrown subscription-based streaming service that hosts a bouquet of local and international titles with a particular focus on locally produced dramas, movies, comedies, and continuity programs.

The digital content platform’s purpose is to showcase the best that Botswana has to offer, with emphasis on diverse, locally sourced and produced content that pays homage to local traditions, documents realities and invents new ways of honouring Batswana.