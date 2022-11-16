This Year’s Gaabo Motho Fest is “a Patrons’ Choice”

The lineup reflects patron’s preferences

Charma Gal, SA’s Kabza de Small among the big names

IMI MOKGETHI

Organisers of the annual Gaabo Motho Music Festival aims to honour patrons with a bigger and better show this year, Time Out has established.

The 7th instalment of the show is scheduled for 24 December at Dladleng Recreational Park in Moshupa where a packed lineup of some of the most celebrated local and international artists will ensure a joyous Christmas for patrons.

Celebrating patrons

According to one of the organisers, Mopati Thebe, the lineup is influenced mainly by patrons’ preferences for the reason that the Christmas Eve festival is about celebrating them.

“The lineup is a reflection of what our patrons have suggested,” Thebe told Time Out. “We researched into what is currently trending on the music scene because we are going all out to please our patrons with this year’s edition.”

The festival will be headlined by international acts like Kabza de Small, Nkozana Daughter and renowned South Africa-based Motswana deejay Ngwazi while Franco, Dr Vom and Charma Gal are among leading local artists listed for the show.