MultiChoice Group Greenlights Season 2 of Shaka iLembe 

CEO says Season 2 will usher viewers into a new chapter with new stars, characters and plotlines delivered with the same polish as Season 1



MultiChoice Group this week confirmed that standout drama series, Shaka iLembe, which has won fans and rave reviews, has been commissioned for a second season.

With its rich visuals, excellent performances, respectful authenticity and outstanding entertainment, Season 1 of Shaka iLembe showcased the original story of the legendary African king, culminating with a victorious Shaka returning to take the Zulu throne.

Season 2 will pick up the story as he begins his long prophesised reign, writing himself into history.

Speaking on the decision to renew the series, MultiChoice CEO for General Entertainment, Nomsa Philiso, was appreciative of the support that Shaka iLembe has gained.

“MultiChoice is really committed to telling the Shaka iLembe story, and this Season 2 announcement confirms our intentions to honour the iconic figure of King Shaka with a continuation of his story on air.

“The fact that viewers across South Africa, and indeed the continent, have been so passionately supportive of the show, tuning in to watch weekly, sharing their commentary online and really engaging with this layered story of the Nguni kingdoms, has been fantastic. We are now looking forward to bringing Season 2 to life.”

Produced for MultiChoice by the award-winning Bomb Productions, Shaka iLembe introduced viewers to the Zulu, Mthethwa, Qwabe, Ndwandwe, Elangeni and Hlubi lineages, with characters from the vast storyline quickly becoming household names.

There was/is the bold Queen Nandi, young Prince Shaka, influential Princess Mkabayi, fearsome Zwide, mysterious Queen Ntombazi, loyal Ngomane, honourable Dingiswayo, and many more in a story that brimmed with love, war, loss, betrayal, sacrifice, and triumph.

Season 2 promises to unveil a new chapter with new stars, characters and plotlines delivered with the same polish as Season 1, with the stellar cast led by Nomzamo Mbatha, and the vast crew of the show having already laid out a foundation on which the epic story can be further expanded.

Meanwhile, viewers who have been waiting to binge Shaka iLembe need wait no longer to see all 12 episodes of Season 1. Current DStv subscribers with access to Catch-Up can access the Catch-Up service on their decoder or online at DStv Stream to binge on the dramatic series.