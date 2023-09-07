Alliance Française to Host 41st Fête de la Musique

The festival has become an international phenomenon that is celebrated on the same day in more than 700 cities in 120 countries, Gaborone among them, around the world

GAZETTE REPORTER

French language and cultural centre, the Alliance Française of Gaborone, in collaboration with Orange Botswana, and the Orange Botswana Foundation, Boehringer Ingelheim and AGS, will host this year’s Fete de la Musique (Music Day) Festival at the Alliance Française’s new location at Plot No. 4922, Village, Gaborone.

Scheduled for 2pm to 11pm, the music festival will feature Batswana and international artists for the 41st anniversary of the Fête de la Musique. The full lineup will be unveiled in due course.

A greater population of musicians

“The event will also host unique foods, educational activities and creative arts stalls,” said Alliance Française’s Director, Angelique Saverino, in a statement.

The Fête de la Musique started in 1982 when France’s Minister of Culture at the time, Jack Lang, and the Director of Music and Dance, Maurice Fleuret, discovered that five million people in France played an instrument yet the only musical events that were organised concerned a minority of French people.

Thus, Fête de la Musique was born to allow a greater population of musicians to express themselves and to make themselves known.

In public spaces and parks

Said Saverino: “Citizens and residents are urged to play music outside their neighbourhood or in public spaces and parks and free concerts are organised to allow musicians to play.

“The first Fête de la Musique was celebrated in Paris in 1982. Ever since, the festival has become an international phenomenon, celebrated on the same day in more than 700 cities in 120 countries, including in Gaborone.”

The Alliance Française of Gaborone belongs to a worldwide non-profit network and provides French, English and Setswana classes. It is more than just a school as it offers the experience of diverse cultural and social events and activities.