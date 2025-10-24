New Game Plan for Creativity

Sport and Arts minister Jacob Kelebeng has tabled an ambitious P6.6bn plan to transform Botswana into a regional powerhouse for culture, creativity and sports under the Twelfth National Development Plan

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The government has a grand strategy to position Botswana as a global hub for sports, culture and the creative industries, the Minister of Sport and Arts, Jacob Kelebeng, has disclosed.

Presenting the Twelfth National Development Plan (NDP 12) before Parliament recently, Kelebeng said the creative sector is central to diversifying the economy and unlocking jobs for young people.

Although the sector currently contributes less than 1 percent to GDP, it grew by 4.3 percent in 2023 and is projected to exceed 5.4 percent during NDP 12 period.

LEGISLATIVE PROGRAMME

“True north,” he said, “is a Botswana where talent thrives for individual and sustainable economic prosperity.”

The plan identifies underfunding, outdated legislation and poor infrastructure as the major barriers to the creative and sports industries. Having recognised this, the government will amend existing laws, introduce new legislation and modernise policies.

These include a Cinematography Bill, a Performers’ Protection Bill, and a Cultural and Creative Industries Policy in order to create an enabling environment for innovation and investment.

STATE THEATRE

A major infrastructure drive will see construction of a state theatre, a 40 000-seater stadium, community sports centres, and creative hubs to decentralise opportunities to rural areas.

Recognising the global shift towards digital economies, the government plans to help creators monetise content through partnerships with platforms like TikTok, Meta, and Google, as well as establish a National Creative Arts and Film Fund.

Introduction of cash rebates, tax incentives, and grant schemes to attract local and international investors to Botswana’s growing creative ecosystem is a key part of these plans.

33,000 JOBS

“We are building a Botswana that will be a global hub for sports, culture and the creative industries,” Kelebeng said.

By 2030, the plan targets creation of over 33,000 jobs, a 15 percent increase in private-sector financing, and a tripling of Botswana’s global creative footprint.

Kelebeng’s blueprint balances cultural preservation with economic ambition, envisioning a Botswana where creativity doesn’t just inspire but also pays.