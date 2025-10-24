Mukokomani Joins World Softball Board

Botswana Softball Association president Tirelo Mukokomani has been appointed to the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) board where he will represent Africa’s interests on the global stage

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The president of Botswana Softball Association (BSA), Tirelo Mukokomani, has been appointed as the Africa Continental Representative to the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Board.

In an interview, Mukokomani described the development as signalling broader opportunities for the continent in the sport’s global growth.

He added that the appointment reflects the WBSC Africa’s confidence in his experience and leadership within the game. “They were looking for someone with experience, and that is why they selected me to represent the continent,” he said.

AFRICA’S PRIORITIES

Mukokomani said his role will involve advancing Africa’s priorities within the global body, noting that the continent’s participation in the sport continues to expand.

“Africa is the next big thing in terms of all sporting codes, and people around the world need to see that,” he asserted. “We also want them to feel the growth of sporting codes under the WBSC banner.”

He emphasised that his position on the WBSC board is not only a personal achievement but a chance to advocate for Africa’s inclusion in the sport’s global development agenda.

BASEBALL UNDER BSA BANNER

Mukokomani highlighted the long history of softball in Botswana, a nation whose national teams have competed in the World Cup and various continental and regional tournaments over the years.

After a historic eighth place in the WBSC Men’s Softball World Cup 2017, two years later Botswana earned a pair of wins in Group A of the 2019 World Championship against the Philippines and hosts Czech Republic, to finish in 14th place.

He added that BSA recently made a strategic decision to incorporate baseball under its umbrella so as to promote both codes locally. “We also want to see it growing locally,” he said.

The WBSC, headquartered in Switzerland, oversees the global development of baseball and softball through structured competitions and youth programmes.