Badminton Officials Gain Recognition

Botswana Badminton Association has linked its commitment to developing world-class officiating standards to the rise and strides of the organisation’s officials on the international stage

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

The Botswana Badminton Association (BBA) is earning global respect for producing competent technical officials as shown by the international appointments of Emmanuel Kganoetsile and Modigela Gagothata.

Kganoetsile is currently officiating at the 2025 VICTOR Denmark Open while Gagothata recently returned from duties in India.

According to the Public Relations Officer of BBA, Thobo Tshosa, these appointments show that Botswana’s officiating standards are trusted globally.

INTENTIONAL

“Having officials like Kganoetsile and Gagothata at major international tournaments shows that BBA is recognised as a trustworthy and capable body within the global badminton community,” he said in an interview.

Tshosa noted that BBA has been intentional about improving the capacity of its technical officials. The association conducts umpiring and technical courses in collaboration with the Badminton Confederation of Africa (BCA).

“We also ensure that our umpires remain active and ready by involving them in all local tournaments,” he said. “That way, they gain consistent practical experience to prepare for international opportunities.”

BOTSWANA INTERNATIONAL SERIES

He emphasised that exposure to high-level competitions benefits not only the officials but the sport as a whole.

“When our umpires and referees participate in international events, they bring back invaluable experience that helps improve players, coaches, and the overall structure of badminton in Botswana,” Tshosa pointed out.

BBA uses upcoming tournaments such as the Botswana International Series (20–23 November) and the All Africa Senior Championships (9–15 February 2026) to create more opportunities for official assessments and accreditation.

Eight more

“Our goal is to increase our international footprint,” said Tshosa. “In the next four years, we aim to have at least eight more fully accredited umpires to add to the eight that we already have.”

He emphasised the association’s vision is to make Botswana a hub for badminton officiating excellence in Africa.