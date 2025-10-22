Sitale Promises BNOC Transformation

“From Gold to Greatness: Transformation through Continuity” is the theme of Tshepo Sitale’s campaign for the presidency of Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) that the veteran sports administrator has just officially launched

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

An urban planner by profession, Tshepo Sitale has his eyes on the BNOC presidency because he is a seasoned sports administrator with a clear message.

The message is encapsulated in his view that Botswana sports must evolve from flashes of brilliance to a culture of sustained excellence.

Having served as BNOC Senior Vice President (2017–2025) and President of the Botswana Chess Federation (2008–2013), Sitale brings over two decades of experience across various levels of sports leadership.

CHEF DE MISSION

He was also Chef de Mission for Team Botswana at the 2nd All Africa Games and the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.

“I have come through the ranks of sports — from being a player to leading federations and representing the continent internationally,” he states in his manifesto. “This experience gives me a 360-degree view of what our sports ecosystem needs.”

Under his six-point agenda, Sitale pledges to build a thriving sports ecosystem, emphasising the connection between schools, academies, clubs, and national federations.

Self-sustaining pipeline

“With the current challenges in school sports, we must create a self-sustaining pipeline of excellence,” he says.

He also highlights the socio-economic power of sports, stressing its potential to generate employment and inspire youth.

“A successful athlete is an employer, an inspiration and an economic asset,” Sitale says. “The victory lap may be brief but the legacy must last a lifetime.”

Other priorities include sports autonomy, branding effectiveness, and full operationalisation of the High Performance Office through investment in sports science.

WOMEN, YOUTH AND THE MARGINALISED

Sitale vows to champion safe and inclusive participation, thus ensuring equal opportunities for youth, women and marginalised groups.

Looking ahead, he envisions a new era for Botswana sports — one marked by unity, competitiveness, and national pride.