New Zealand is KTM’s Next for 13th World Choir Games

After winning gold at the European Choir Games in 2019, KTM just hoisted the country’s flag high again with another gold medal in South Korea

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Following its sterling performance at the 2023 World Choir Games in South Korea recently, Botswana’s esteemed a cappella choir, Kgalemang Tumediso Motsete, now has New Zealand for the 13th World Choir Games next year in its sights.

Better known as KTM Choir, the ensemble won a gold medal in its debut participation in World Choir Games, scoring an impressive 86 percent in the Folklore category of their 12th edition that was held in South Korea from 3rd to 13th July 2023.

“We are hopeful that we will attend next year,” the choir’s mouthpiece, Goitsemang Manson, said in an interview. “It is a plan we are yet to finalise with our management, board and the general membership.”

Stiff competition

The World Choir Games are renowned for their ability to bring together nations in a joyful celebration of creativity. For the first time, the choral games will be staged in Auckland, New Zealand from 10 to 20 July 2024.

Now hailed a national treasure, KTM Choir beat stiff competition from ensembles from China, Vietnam, Chinese Taipei and Thailand when it scooped the gold medal, its second after the European Games in 2019.

Under the directorship of Terrence Dube, the choir sang Botswana’s folklore songs such as “Mmamati Mpelegele Ngwana,” proving its mettle on the highest stage of choral music as the only African choir in the “Folklore with Accompaniment” category.

Mindset Camp

“The mighty choir has done it once again after winning a gold medal at the European Choir Games in 2019,” Manson said.

After the World Choir Games in South Korea, KTM Choir left for Busan, the second capital city of South Korea, to attend the Mindset Change World Camp organised by the International Youth Forum.

The ensemble was met by the Programme Coordinator of the Botswana National Youth Council, Caiphus Kopelang, who commended KTM for raising the country’s flag high at the 12th World Choir Games.

Welcome ceremony

Said Manson: “In Busan, we were only invited as guests and did not sing. The camp was in line with President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s Mindset Change campaign that was launched in Botswana last week.”

The choir arrived back home on Monday this week and will have a formal welcome ceremony in two weeks.

KTM Choir was sponsored by First National Bank of Botswana, Okavango Diamond Company, Botswana Tourism, Botswana Gambling Authority, Botswana Oil and Botswana International Trade Centre.