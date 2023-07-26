The Orange Phikwe National Marathon is On this Weekend 

Event engenders camaraderie between seasoned athletes and first-time participants

LOC to give away prizes for first five places

Orange Foundation supports several socio-economic initiatives in Selebi-Phikwe

GAZETTE REPORTER

The town of Selebi-Phikwe will be abuzz with excitement when it hosts the eagerly anticipated Orange Phikwe National Marathon on Saturday (29 July).

Organised by Orange Botswana in partnership with the Selebi-Phikwe municipality, this landmark event has become an annual celebration that attracts participants from diverse backgrounds, including professional local and international athletes as well as enthusiastic citizens.

Explaining the event’s significance, the Sponsorship Coordinator at Orange Botswana, Segomotso Kgwatalala, stated:

Sports and fitness

“The Orange Phikwe National Marathon not only promotes sports and fitness but also triggers multiple socio-economic activities, playing a pivotal role in uplifting the lives of the residents of Selebi-Phikwe and surrounding areas.”

One of the key highlights of the marathon is the unity it fosters, bringing together individuals from all walks of life.

The event’s inclusive nature ensures that both seasoned athletes and first-time participants can challenge themselves, fostering a spirit of camaraderie and community support.

Women’s Digital Centre

Beyond the physical race, Kgwatalala says Orange Foundation has been actively involved in supporting the town of Selebi-Phikwe through various initiatives.

“In 2021, the foundation launched its 6th Women’s Digital Centre, a hub designed to bridge the digital gap and empower women in the community through technology,” she told Gazette Sports in an interview.

“Additionally, in 2022, the foundation furthered its commitment to digital inclusion by initiating the Digital Schools Programmes, which included a significant contribution to the Joseph Anderson Memorial Primary School.

Seamless and enjoyable

“These efforts aim to enhance digital literacy and provide access to technological resources, creating opportunities for the community’s growth and development.”

As the marathon draws near, Kgwatalala has assured participants that preparations are at an advanced stage.

“Athletes can expect a seamless and enjoyable experience as they tackle the 10km, 21.1km, and 42.2km routes, all of which comply with World Athletics Standards, ensuring fair and competitive races for all,” she said.

Meanwhile, a total of P216 000 has been allocated for the prize money for the first 10 places in the 42.2 km race. For the 15km and 10km races, the LOC will give away prizes to the first five places.