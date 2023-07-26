Rollers-Kaizer Chiefs Encounter Sums Up Popa’s Intentions – Analyst 

The Rollers encounter with the team often described as “the glamour boys of Soweto” is set for 3pm on 29 July at the National Stadium in Gaborone.

GAZETTE REPORTER

As the new football season nears, premier club Township Rollers is eager to demonstrate a level of determination fit for a top-tier team, renowned football analyst Jimmy George has told Gazette Sports.

George’s praise of Popa-Popa, as Rollers are affectionately known, is in view of its highly-anticipated international friendly against high-flown South African side, Kaizer Chiefs.

The Rollers encounter with the team often described as “the glamour boys of Soweto” is set for 3pm on 29 July at the National Stadium in Gaborone.

George says by challenging Kaizer Chiefs – a team that once won all the plaudits available in a country that boasts one of the most competitive football standards in Africa – Rollers are showing the intentions of a team that wants to improve on the position that they finished at last season.

Ex-Orlando Pirates players

Rollers finished the league in fourth position with 53 points and were also knocked out of the Orange FA Cup in the semi-finals.

To bolster their squad, Rollers have made several key signings, drawing in both seasoned players and promising young talents.

Among their notable additions are former Orlando Pirates dribbling wizard Thabo Rakhale and highly skilled Tshepo Matete who previously honed his craft at Baroka FC in South Africa.

Depth and versatility

Add Ex-Extension Gunners players Tlotlo Kgaogano and Omphile Vissage, as well as former Gaborone United’s Obonwe Maome, and Popa ought to have more depth and versatility.

George finds these signings interesting, saying they have the potential to transform Rollers into a more formidable force.

“These are very interesting signings, they being a mix of experience and young unproven players,” he said. “While the jury is still out on how they will gel as a team, the supporters will certainly be encouraged by what they see.”

Tanzania’s Yanga SC

Kaizer Chiefs, fondly known as Amakhosi, are fresh from commencing their pre-season activities, having suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat in an international friendly match against Tanzanian champions Yanga SC.

Their hopes will be placed on the shoulders of key players like Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Pule Mmodi and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, who all have the potential to influence the game and deliver positive results for “the glamour boys of Soweto”.

Meanwhile, Rollers will face African Stars of Namibia in another international friendly on 5 August in Maun.