News Café, Oneal Launch R&B Show

News Café and OnealAfrica have announced Botswana’s largest R&B orchestral showcase, set for November 2025, as part of efforts to redefine live entertainment and promote Gaborone as a premium events destination

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana’s entertainment industry is set for a high-note transformation following the launch of the Oneal R&B Orchestral Showcase, a collaboration between News Café Gaborone and R&B DJ and media personality OnealAfrica. The official stakeholder and media launch was held on 18 July 2025 at News Café Gaborone, now repositioned as a premium lifestyle venue.

Preview of orchestral experience

The launch event offered a live preview of the November showcase, featuring OnealAfrica alongside renowned South African percussionist Bongani Sessionist. The evening brought together corporate sponsors, media, and influencers who enjoyed a curated performance, signature cocktails, and elevated hospitality in an intimate setting.

“This event marks a bold shift in how we think about entertainment and experience in Botswana,” said Phenyo Motlhagodi, co-creator of the event. He praised OnealAfrica’s role in shaping Botswana’s nightlife narrative, especially through concepts like Wine and Soul, which has attracted attention from regional visitors.

Redefining entertainment as tourism

Motlhagodi highlighted that the event goes beyond entertainment, positioning Botswana as a competitive Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE) destination. “This is not just entertainment — it’s tourism, investment attraction, and national storytelling,” he said. He added that corporate sponsors are encouraged to come on board as preparations ramp up for the main event.

A grand performance set for November

The upcoming Oneal R&B Orchestral Showcase will take place on 28 November 2025 at the Grand Palm Hotel, Casino and Convention Resort’s GICC. OnealAfrica is expected to perform alongside a full orchestra from South Africa, presenting a fusion of R&B nostalgia, orchestral sophistication, and immersive sound design — a first of its kind in Botswana’s live music scene.