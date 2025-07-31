Earth Academy Transforms Okavango Futures

From hospitality training to sustainable farming and leadership development, Great Plains Earth Academy is building skills, closing opportunity gaps, and empowering Okavango youth to become stewards of their land and leaders of their future

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

In the secluded, breathtaking reaches of Botswana’s Okavango Delta where access to education and training is often as remote as the land itself, the Great Plains Earth Academy has emerged as a lifeline for local youth.

Located in Seronga and serving the villages of the Okavango Community Trust (OCT) – Seronga, Gunotsoga, Beetsha, Eretsha, and Gudigwa – the academy is part of Great Plains Foundation’s mission to foster ecological stewardship while building sustainable livelihoods.

“Visitors may see these places as off the radar,” said Thabang Segaetsho, Liaison Manager for Great Plains Conservation in an interview.

Beyond training

“But to us, and to the people who live here, these villages are home. Our work is about more than just conservation – it’s about investing in the people who protect and live alongside this land every day.”

Every year, the Earth Academy offers skills-based programmes tailored to the region’s needs – targeting youth aged 18 to 35 who are out of school and underserved by traditional training systems.

This year, 21 young people underwent a hospitality and housekeeping course in partnership with Maun-based Career Dreams, focusing on table setup, service, and waitressing – skills essential for employment in the tourism industry that sustains the region.

Fire and First Aid

Training didn’t stop there. A group of 20 was also enrolled in fire and First Aid courses – crucial in an environment where emergency services are distant and wildlife interactions are a daily reality. “Readiness in these remote areas can be the difference between life and death,” said Segaetsho.

With most community members involved in agriculture, the academy recently introduced a sustainable agriculture programme in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Maun Youth Office.

Ten participants learned techniques in food production and value addition, a critical skills set for turning subsistence farming into income-generating opportunities.

Agripreneurs and leadership

This initiative aligns closely with national policy on value chain development and is an important step in creating local agripreneurs who can feed their communities and participate in Botswana’s broader food economy.

The Earth Academy has also launched a new leadership development programme in partnership with Botho University. Over the next three years, ten selected trainees will undergo intensive leadership and capacity-building courses designed to prepare them for management roles in conservation and tourism sectors.

“It’s about more than jobs,” Segaetsho explained. “It’s about having community members ascend to positions of influence. When local people lead, sustainability isn’t just a goal – it becomes a legacy.”

Gratitude and purpose

Beyond education, the Academy’s impact extends into community development. Great Plains is currently constructing five homes for disadvantaged individuals across the OCT villages as part of a broader commitment aligned with their affiliation to Relais & Châteaux, a global network of hospitality excellence.

“These projects instil pride, encourage collaboration, and strengthen the fabric of the community,” said Segaetsho. “When people feel seen and supported, they take ownership not only of their lives but also of their environment.”

The transformation is already visible. Graduates of previous cohorts are now fully employed at Duba Plains Camp, one of Great Plains’ premier luxury lodges. Their stories – once rooted in limited opportunity – now echo with gratitude and purpose.

Long on spirit, short on access

As the Earth Academy continues to expand, it is not only bridging gaps in education and employment; it is restoring dignity, resilience and hope in communities long on spirit but short on access.

In the words of Segaetsho, “These are the stories that bring satisfying emotions. They affirm that sustainable tourism is not a dream – it is a living, breathing reality built on the strength of our people and the land we all call home”