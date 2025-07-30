Ex-SA Miners Receive P82m In Compensation

Botswana’s former migrant mineworkers are finally receiving long-overdue compensation, with nearly 1,000 of them and their families awarded over P82 million by Tshiamiso Trust

GAZETTE REPORTER

Close to 1000 former Botswana mineworkers who once toiled in South Africa’s mines have received a combined payout of over P82 million from Tshiamiso Trust.

The Trust – which was set up to compensate victims of silicosis and work-related tuberculosis – confirmed in its latest outreach update that 982 ex-mineworkers and their families qualified for compensation after medical assessments and claim evaluations conducted in Botswana.

Influx of claimants

“The reception and public participation in Botswana have been wonderful,” said Lusanda Jiya, the Trust’s Stakeholder Relations and Communications Executive.

“We have witnessed an influx of claimants, especially in Kanye, who heeded the call to receive assistance from the Trust.”

In June, the Trust expanded its services across Botswana, allowing for on-the-spot medical assessments and claim lodgements in Gaborone, Molepolole and Kanye.

2,112 screened

The Benefit Medical Examination (BME), which is critical to determining eligibility, was conducted on-site during these outreach events, making the process easier and more efficient for applicants.

A total of 2,112 former mineworkers underwent medical screening for compensable diseases during the outreach.

The P82 million disbursed so far is part of a much broader reparative effort under the Tshiamiso Trust, which was formed following a historic class-action settlement involving six major South African gold mining companies.

Permanent lung impairment

The companies were African Rainbow Minerals, Anglo American South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti, Harmony Gold, Sibanye Stillwater, and Gold Fields.

The Trust is mandated to compensate all eligible current and former mineworkers who suffered permanent lung impairment due to occupational exposure to silica dust, or their families if the miners have passed away.

The Storkfort Health Clinic, located at the Gabz FM building in Gaborone, has now become a permanent hub for assisting potential claimants with both new applications and medical assessments.

Between 12/3/1965 and 10/12 2019

Additionally, TEBA offices in Molepolole and Palapye continue to accept new claim lodgements. Those in other parts of the country such as Kanye and Lobatse are encouraged to get in touch with the Trust, which is planning further support activities.

To qualify for compensation, claimants must prove that they worked in risk environments at one of the qualifying gold mines between 12 March 1965 and 10 December 2019.

Living mineworkers must be diagnosed with silicosis or TB caused by mine work. In cases where the mineworker has died, dependents must provide medical proof that the cause of death was silicosis or TB, depending on the date of death.

Watch out for fraudsters

Jiya urged the public to be careful of fraudsters claiming to represent the Trust. “The claims process is completely free,” she said. “Claimants should only deal with authorised personnel at designated TEBA offices, the Storkfort Clinic, or at official Tshiamiso outreach events.

“For more information, claimants can visit the Tshiamiso Trust website, send a WhatsApp message to +27 78 504 9004, or email info@tshiamisotrust.com.”

The Tshiamiso Trust’s efforts represent one of the largest compensation initiatives in southern African history, addressing the long-standing health injustices faced by migrant mineworkers who sacrificed their health for the region’s mining industry.

