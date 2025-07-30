Matlapeng Eyes Full Marathon Shift

Long-time half marathon runner finishes 8th in first 42.2km race at Phikwe

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

Sesebo Matlapeng, who is one of Botswana’s most consistent performers in the half marathon circuit, has revealed his plan to transition into the full marathon distance of 42.2km.

The Mochudi-born runner made the announcement after completing his first-ever full marathon at the Orange Phikwe National Marathon over the weekend where he finished in eighth position.

First full distance

Known for his dominance in the half marathon over the past two seasons, Matlapeng said he entered the Phikwe race primarily to test himself over the longer distance. “My intention was just to finish the race and nothing else,” he told this publication. “My plan is to transition to the 42.2km race next year.”

The 2023 season saw Matlapeng earn over 10 podium finishes in various half marathon races, a feat he repeated in 2024. His absence from the shorter-distance events this year had sparked speculation about a possible move, which he now confirms is part of a deliberate plan to adjust to marathon running.

Struggles after 29km

Reflecting on his marathon debut, Matlapeng said the race went well in the early stages but became difficult in the final third. “I ran smoothly in the first 20km,” he said. “After 29km is when I started to experience challenges, which may be due to the fact that I have been a half marathon athlete over the years.”

Matlapeng pointed to endurance as the key area where he needs to improve as he prepares for more full marathons in the future. “I have realised that I need more endurance for me to be more of a competitor in this race,” he said.

Focus on endurance

Despite the difficulties he encountered, the runner expressed satisfaction with completing his first marathon and signalled his intention to continue training with the full 42.2km distance in mind. “I’m just happy that I finished and will keep on pushing,” he said.

The athlete’s move marks a new phase in his career as he prepares to compete among the country’s elite long-distance runners at the marathon level.