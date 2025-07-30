Winter Soirée: Local Glamour in Full Bloom

The second edition of Winter Soirée by Bambi-Elle Creations turned Avani Gaborone into a fashion-forward winter haven, spotlighting emerging local designers and beauty entrepreneurs ready to make their mark on the industry

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Winter Soirée 2.0 made its return to the capital over the weekend, transforming the Avani Gaborone Resort & Casino into a chic winter escape.

Hosted by Bambi-Elle Creations, the signature lifestyle and fashion event delivered more than just fur coats and pearl-studded moments – it served as a springboard for Botswana’s newest creative entrepreneurs to step into the spotlight.

Under the theme “Embrace the Magic of All Things Winter,” guests arrived clad in plush textures, structured coats, bold accessories and sheer confidence.

Letoi Zayin

But the true magic happened not on the red carpet but on the runway and display tables where up-and-coming designers and beauty innovators proudly introduced their brands to the public.

Taking the spotlight with flair were Grace Kewakae and Trent Zayin, the design duo behind Letoi Zayin, a fresh label from Tlokweng. Their winter-ready collection – sleek, inclusive, and fashion-forward – drew applause for its tailored fits and timeless silhouettes.

“We design for people of all sizes,” Kewakae shared in an interview. “Our goal is to make everyone feel stunning, and we’re excited to bring that energy to Batswana through our studio in Tlokweng.”

Their presence at the soirée proved that style isn’t just about trends but is also about confidence, comfort and identity.

Neo Beauty

In the beauty corner, Neo Gaofiwe introduced Neo Beauty, her personal line of vegan, matte lipsticks designed for sensitive skin. The brand was born out of a childhood dream and a journey through self-acceptance.

“All my life I struggled with allergies and being shamed for my lips,” she told Time Out. “Now I create lipsticks that are safe, stunning and long-lasting. I came to the Winter Soirée because the people here love to feel and look good, and I have created something that does both.”

Available at Single Fabstarz in Sarona City and other outlets, Neo Beauty is a reminder that the most powerful products often come from personal transformation.

A style movement

The day also featured live makeup demos by Nora Cosmetics and skincare insights by Dr Gure, among other exhibiting brands and product giveaways, offering guests a full-sensory experience of luxury and learning.

The fashion parade showcased winter collections by established local labels like Glotto and Fierce Designs.