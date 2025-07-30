Kgosikoma Celebrates Return With Bronze

Although Botswana finished with one medal in Centy Kgosikoma’s bronze in the senior women’s kata and a few near misses by other athletes in other events at the Africa Karate Championships in Nigeria, head coach Sensei Peter Molefhe has pronounced himself “incredibly proud of this team”

GAZETTE REPORTER

Botswana secured a single medal at the 2025 Africa Karate Championships held in Abuja, Nigeria when Centy Kgosikoma earned a bronze in the senior women’s kata event.

Despite being the only podium finish, the national team delivered what officials described as one of their strongest collective showings at a continental level.

Break due to work

Kgosikoma, who has previously medalled at the continental championships, returned to competition after a break due to work obligations. She said the result was a personal milestone, given the time away from competitive action.

“This medal is very special to me,” she told Gazette Sports in a telephone interview.

“I have been away from competitive karate for some time because of work commitments, and coming back to compete at this level was not easy. Standing on the podium again after such a break feels like a personal victory and proof that hard work and persistence always pay off.”

Kata team in near misses

Kgosikoma said she hoped the medal will inspire younger athletes in Botswana to pursue the sport seriously despite challenges they may face.

The championship also saw near-podium finishes from other Botswana athletes. Lethabo Sekano, who won bronze at last year’s All Africa Games, reached the semifinals in the −68kg kumite category but lost narrowly to Tunisia in the bronze medal match. She finished fifth overall.

Botswana’s team kata, comprising three athletes, also reached the bronze medal round but lost to Cameroon, ending in fifth place.

Head coach Sensei Peter Molefhe noted that the performances indicated clear progress for Botswana karate on the continental stage, even if only one medal was secured.

“We are closing the gap …”

“I am incredibly proud of this team,” said Molefhe. “Centy’s bronze medal is a testament to her resilience and experience, especially after being away from competition for a while.

“These results show that Botswana karate is not only competitive but is actually improving steadily.

“We are closing the gap with Africa’s powerhouses like Egypt, Algeria and Morocco. The experience gained here will be vital as we prepare for future continental and world events.”

The Africa Karate Championships drew participation from several of the continent’s top-performing nations in both kata and kumite events.