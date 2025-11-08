Ngwanuuza Champions Early Detection

In a heartfelt tribute to survivors and a rally for early detection, Ngwanuuza Lifestyle hosted Pinktober Wellness Day where screening, beauty, and awareness blended into a powerful combination to close off October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

October turned pink in more ways than one as Ngwanuuza Lifestyle wrapped up Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a powerful event that united beauty, wellness and advocacy.

The Pinktober Wellness Day event, held this past weekend at Ngwanuuza nail bar and hair salon in Gaborone, brought together women from all walks of life for a day dedicated to health, hope and self-love.

Founder Kgomotso “Ngwanuuza” Garebakwena said the initiative was deeply personal because it was inspired by her mother’s journey as a cancer survivor.

“This year, we wanted to grow our brand while creating awareness about breast cancer. It’s something close to my heart,” she said.

A DAY OF HEALTH, HOPE, AND HEALING

The day began with a 6km morning walk/run and aerobics session, followed by on-site breast cancer screenings in partnership with Journey of Hope, to which all exhibitor proceeds plus an additional P1,000 donation were pledged.

“We aim to make screening less intimidating, more accessible and celebrated as an act of self-love,” Garebakwena said.

Guests were also treated to a lifestyle pampering experience, complete with refreshments, networking, and beauty vouchers for screening participants, including makeup and lash sessions.

SCREENING AS AN ACT OF SELF-LOVE

For Garebakwena, the event marked more than a wellness celebration — it was a reminder that self-care includes proactive health checks. “We wanted to create a safe space where women could feel celebrated for prioritising their health,” she said.

