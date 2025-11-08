Visual artist and designer Kentse Bogatsu opens a window into Botswana’s shared humanity through his exhibition, Essential View Points: Paintings and Drawings, now showing at Thapong Visual Arts Centre in Gaborone

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

At Thapong Visual Arts Centre, artist Kentse Bogatsu invites viewers to pause, reflect, and reconnect with what binds us all.

His exhibition, Essential View Points: Paintings and Drawings, running from 29 October to 20 November 2025, captures four to five years of his creative journey that he characterises as a meditation on universality and shared human values.

“WE VALUE THE SAME THINGS”

“In this body of work, I explore the trends that make us similar as a nation and as people of the world,” Bogatsu shared in an interview. “At the end of the day, we value the same things and the bottom line is the humanity that we all belong to.”

A trained graphic designer and fine artist, Bogatsu’s mastery of drawing shines through in the more than 30 artworks on display that are all available for sale.

His fascination with patterns, rooted in Botswana’s cultural motifs and earthy tones, weaves through his paintings, paying homage to traditions such as lekgapho.

A POETIC REFLECTION

Among the highlights is his Clouds Collection, a series inspired by the ever-changing formations above. “Clouds have so much drama,” he said. “I like to photograph them as they change shapes. I don’t exhibit the photos but draw them instead.”

Through brushstrokes and patterns, Bogatsu’s Essential View Points becomes a poetic reflection of who we are — and how art keeps us connected.