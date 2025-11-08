A Feast For Carnivores

The Beasts on Fire: Carnivores Experience brought a sizzling spectacle to Fairgrounds in Gabs over the weekend, serving an unforgettable all-you-can-eat affair that celebrated meat in its most primal and flavourful glory – from crocodile to Chobe bream

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

The Beasts on Fire festival turned Fairgrounds in Gaborone into a carnivore’s paradise last weekend.

The event – which is a concept by Meat on Fire in partnership with Fairground Holdings – was not just a food festival but a whole experience.

With steaming grills, smoky aroma, and the constant sizzling of meat, guests were treated to a sensory overload that celebrated Botswana’s growing appetite for experiential dining.

FIRE, FLAVOUR AND FESTIVITY

The all-you-can-eat lineup featured an impressive range — from the exotic crocodile, which drew curious revellers at its grilling station, to Chobe bream, chicken, and beef.

Each cut was cooked to perfection, offering guests a unique culinary journey from the familiar to the adventurous. The partnership with Fairground Holdings elevated the event to international standards.

The company’s Sales and Marketing Manager, Barati Phagane previously explained that the collaboration is designed to empower local SMMEs and turn Botswana into a hub for world-class experiential events over the next three years.

MEAT GALORE

The venue buzzed with laughter and the smoky perfume of roasting meat. For those who couldn’t get enough, a “leftover clearing session” the following day ensured no carnivore left unsatisfied.

The Beasts on Fire experience was pure indulgence — a well-orchestrated fusion of flavour and community spirit. Each station offered distinct textures and tastes, from the rich gamey notes of crocodile meat to the tender succulence of Chobe bream.