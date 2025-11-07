ImpressUs Monetises Local Creativity

Mascom has teamed up with Kgotla “Jujuboy” Ntsima’s revolutionary content-sharing app, ImpressUs, to help Batswana turn their humour, talent and creativity into real cash rewards

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

In a groundbreaking move for the country’s creative economy, Mascom Wireless has partnered with ImpressUs, a new local content-sharing app designed to transform creativity into opportunity.

Through this partnership, Batswana can now create, upload, and earn directly from their original content — with the most-liked daily post winning P1,000.

ImpressUs is the brainchild of local entrepreneur and creative powerhouse Kgotla “Jujuboy” Ntsima, who says the idea was born out of frustration with global social media platforms that profit from user content without rewarding creators, especially in Botswana.

A PLATFORM THAT REWARDS

“It’s finally time to be paid for your talent — and this statement applies to everyone,” he said at a recent press briefing in Gaborone.

Available now on Google Play with an iOS version coming soon, ImpressUs already boasts nearly 10,000 users within just weeks of its launch. For a P5 creator bundle, users can upload videos, gain likes, and stand a chance to win daily prizes.

All payments are processed securely via MyZaka, powered by Mascom.

Ntsima explained that the app’s unique algorithm ensures fair visibility — “everyone’s content is seen” — and that it is designed to promote inclusivity and authenticity.

BOOSTING THE DIGITAL ECONOMY

Mascom’s Digital Products Manager, Lindy Ramontshonyana, said the collaboration is part of the telcom giant’s commitment to digital inclusion and creative empowerment.

“By creating a platform where creativity seamlessly translates into economic value, we are taking a meaningful step towards sustainable monetisation in the creative sector,” she said.

