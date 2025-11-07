Hosanna Ignites Molapo Piazza

Hosanna Gospel Singers set Molapo Piazza ablaze with an electrifying night of worship, spirit and soul at their Album Launch Concert — a celebration of music that moves hearts and transcends borders

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

Molapo Piazza transformed into a sanctuary of sound and spirit over the weekend as the Hosanna Gospel Singers hosted their Album Launch Concert in Gaborone.

The long-anticipated event drew music lovers to witness a soul-stirring live experience that merged artistry with an atmosphere of divine praise.

The 23-member ensemble, backed by a six-piece band, unveiled their new live album — a powerful project that showcases their signature harmonies, original songs, and an unmistakable message of faith and unity.

A SPIRITED NIGHT

“This project represents years of dedication, creativity and faith. It’s a moment to celebrate music that unites and uplifts,” said Thatayaone “Nico” Matlapeng, Executive Producer and Founder of Hosanna Gospel Singers.

From the first chord, the concert radiated joy and reverence. Minister Leo’s performance of “Gaufi le Morena” brought the crowd to its feet while gospel icon Pesalema’s velvety vocals filled the air with grace.

The energy soared higher with guest acts from South Africa when Bishop Benjamin Dube’s powerful worship set became both soulful and commanding while Yanga Sobetwa’s soaring voice left the audience spellbound.

VOCAL SYNERGY

Hosanna’s own renditions were a masterclass in stage presence, vocal synergy and emotional delivery.

Backed by their six-piece live band, the 23-member ensemble seamlessly blended powerful choruses with heartfelt solos, proving why they remain one of Botswana’s leading gospel ambassadors.

With Chapter One and Chapter Two of their album now available across all major streaming platforms, Hosanna Gospel Singers continue to redefine live gospel performance in Botswana and beyond.