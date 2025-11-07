Sisterhood That Hustles 

Now in its fourth edition, The Hustlers Hug continues to bring together women who turn dreams into blueprints for empowerment, skills-building, and sisterhood

GOSEGO MOTSUMI

When women who hustle decide to gather, empowerment takes centre stage. The Hustlers Hug, a women-centred initiative founded in 2022 by entrepreneur Kgalalelo Judith Nnoi, returns this year for its 4th edition as a celebration of progress, purpose and powerful conversations.

“We set in motion a space that mobilises women to actively participate in business and leadership,” Nnoi, who also runs Sweets & Savoury Delights, told Time Out.

KNOWLEDGE AND COLLABORATION

Since its inception, the event has grown in leaps and bounds, nurturing a network of women determined to redefine what empowerment looks like.

Taking place at Cresta Lodge Gaborone on Saturday 8 November 2025, this year’s theme, “Skill Up! Your Gateway to True Empowerment,” urges women to invest in knowledge and collaboration.

SPIRIT OF COLLABORATION

Attendees can expect insights from an all-female panel featuring lawyer Njiramanda Mbewe Boatey, the Managing Director of the Weekend Post Tryphinah Dongwana Kenalemang, etiquette expert Sammy Matlhagela, Miss Botswana 2021/22 Palesa Molefe, and PR practitioner Tshepo Maphanyane as host of the event.

“The event is open to all genders but predominantly it is made for Women, hence the panelists/speakers are all

female,” said Nnoi.

With limited stalls and tickets available, The Hustlers Hug invites both women and men to be part of an inspiring experience that celebrates resilience, growth and the spirit of collaboration.