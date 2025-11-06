Kgosikoma Balances Focus and Discipline

Supporters hail Centy Kgosikoma’s resilience while others question the impact of intermittent training on long-term competitiveness

TLOTLO KEBINAKGABO

When Centy Kgosikoma first stepped onto a dojo floor at age nine, she was inspired by the discipline and fluidity of martial arts. Growing up in a household where Jackie Chan and Jet Li films played regularly, a school karate demonstration at Galaletsang Primary School sparked a lasting interest.

“I was captivated by what I saw. That’s when I knew I wanted to join and learn more about the sport,” she said.

EARLY FOUNDATIONS

Kgosikoma’s early training involved barefoot practice in school halls under the guidance of Sensei Ofentse Bakwadi and Sensei Kaene Kago, both notable figures in Botswana’s martial arts community. Her progression through the ranks culminated in a 3rd Dan black belt, marking her as one of the country’s most accomplished female karatekas.

Her performance at the 2025 Africa Karate Championships in Nigeria earned her a bronze medal, Botswana’s only podium finish at the event. The achievement highlighted both her individual skill and the limited international exposure available to local athletes.

CAREER PAUSES AND RENEWED FOCUS

Periods away from competitive karate—due to work commitments—presented challenges. While some argue that consistent training is crucial for elite performance, Kgosikoma maintains that breaks offered her renewed focus.

“Taking a break actually fueled my passion. I came back hungrier for it, pushing myself to new limits,” she said.

Critics, however, question whether sporadic participation may hinder long-term competitiveness on the global stage.

INTERNATIONAL STUDY

Currently studying Chinese Wushu under the Botswana Defence Force in China, Kgosikoma is gaining exposure to new techniques and philosophical aspects of martial arts. Observers note that this international experience can enhance an athlete’s technical depth but caution that reintegration into national competitions may require adaptation.

INSPIRING THE NEXT GENERATION

Beyond competition, Kgosikoma emphasizes mentorship, particularly for young female athletes. “By sharing my experiences and expertise, I hope to shape the next generation of athletes,” she said.

